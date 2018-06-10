Top 10 films

“Ocean’s 8” easily won the box office in its opening weekend. The number of weeks in release is in parentheses.

Weekend total in millions of dollars 1. Ocean’s 8 (1) 41.5 41.5 2. Solo: A Star Wars Story (3) 15.2 176.1 3. Deadpool 2 (4) 13.7 278.7 4. Hereditary (1) 13.0 13.0 5. Avengers: Infinity War (7) 6.8 654.7 6. Adrift (2) 5.1 21.7 7. Book Club (4) 4.2 56.9 8. Hotel Artemis (1) 3.2 3.2 9. Upgrade (2) 2.2 9.2 10. Life of the Party (5) 2.1 50.3

Source: boxofficemojo.com THE WASHINGTON POST