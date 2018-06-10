Anne Hathaway, left, and Helena Bonham Carter in “Oceans 8.” (Barry Wetcher/Warner Bros. Pictures/Village Roadshow Pictures)
Top 10 films

“Ocean’s 8” easily won the box office in its opening weekend. The number of weeks in release is in parentheses.

Weekend total
in millions of dollars
1. Ocean’s 8 (1) 41.5 41.5
2. Solo: A Star Wars Story (3) 15.2 176.1
3. Deadpool 2 (4) 13.7 278.7
4. Hereditary (1) 13.0 13.0
5. Avengers: Infinity War (7) 6.8 654.7
6. Adrift (2) 5.1 21.7
7. Book Club (4) 4.2 56.9
8. Hotel Artemis (1) 3.2 3.2
9. Upgrade (2) 2.2 9.2
10. Life of the Party (5) 2.1 50.3

Source: boxofficemojo.comTHE WASHINGTON POST