Top 10 films
“Ocean’s 8” easily won the box office in its opening weekend. The number of weeks in release is in parentheses.
|Weekend
|total
|in millions of dollars
|1.
|Ocean’s 8 (1)
|41.5
|41.5
|2.
|Solo: A Star Wars Story (3)
|15.2
|176.1
|3.
|Deadpool 2 (4)
|13.7
|278.7
|4.
|Hereditary (1)
|13.0
|13.0
|5.
|Avengers: Infinity War (7)
|6.8
|654.7
|6.
|Adrift (2)
|5.1
|21.7
|7.
|Book Club (4)
|4.2
|56.9
|8.
|Hotel Artemis (1)
|3.2
|3.2
|9.
|Upgrade (2)
|2.2
|9.2
|10.
|Life of the Party (5)
|2.1
|50.3
Source: boxofficemojo.com