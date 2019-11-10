Top 10 films

“Midway” took the top spot during a quiet weekend at the box office. The number of weeks in release is in parentheses.

Weekend total
in millions of dollars
1. Midway (1) 17.5 17.5
2. Doctor Sleep (1) 14.1 14.1
3. Playing With Fire (1) 12.8 12.8
4. Last Christmas (1) 11.6 11.6
5. Terminator: Dark Fate (2) 10.8 48.5
6. Joker (6) 9.2 313.5
7. Maleficent: Mistress of Evil (4) 8.0 97.3
8. Harriet (2) 7.2 23.5
9. Zombieland: Double Tap (4) 4.3 66.7
10. The Addams Family (5) 4.2 91.5

Source: boxofficemojo.com, THE WASHINGTON POST

