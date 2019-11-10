November 10, 2019 at 1:51 PM ESTTop 10 films“Midway” took the top spot during a quiet weekend at the box office. The number of weeks in release is in parentheses. Weekend total in millions of dollars 1. Midway (1) 17.5 17.5 2. Doctor Sleep (1) 14.1 14.1 3. Playing With Fire (1) 12.8 12.8 4. Last Christmas (1) 11.6 11.6 5. Terminator: Dark Fate (2) 10.8 48.5 6. Joker (6) 9.2 313.5 7. Maleficent: Mistress of Evil (4) 8.0 97.3 8. Harriet (2) 7.2 23.5 9. Zombieland: Double Tap (4) 4.3 66.7 10. The Addams Family (5) 4.2 91.5 Source: boxofficemojo.com, THE WASHINGTON POSTADADcomments0 CommentshomeHomeshareShareShare on FacebookEmail this linkShare on TwitterShare on PinterestShare on LinkedIncomment0Today's HeadlinesFree daily updates delivered just for youBy signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy