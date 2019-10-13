“Joker” held on to the top spot for its second week. The number of weeks in release is in parentheses.
|Weekend
|total
|in millions of dollars
|1.
|Joker (2)
|55.0
|192.7
|2.
|The Addams Family (1)
|30.3
|30.3
|3.
|Gemini Man (1)
|20.5
|20.5
|4.
|Abominable (3)
|6.2
|48.0
|5.
|Downton Abbey (4)
|4.9
|82.7
|6.
|Hustlers (5)
|3.9
|98.0
|7.
|Judy (3)
|3.3
|15.0
|8.
|It: Chapter Two (6)
|3.2
|207.1
|9.
|Jexi (1)
|3.1
|3.1
|10.
|Ad Astra (4)
|1.9
|47.0
Source: www.boxofficemojo.com, THE WASHINGTON POST