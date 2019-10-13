Joaquin Phoenix in “Joker.” (Niko Tavernise/AP)

“Joker” held on to the top spot for its second week. The number of weeks in release is in parentheses.

Weekend total
in millions of dollars
1. Joker (2) 55.0 192.7
2. The Addams Family (1) 30.3 30.3
3. Gemini Man (1) 20.5 20.5
4. Abominable (3) 6.2 48.0
5. Downton Abbey (4) 4.9 82.7
6. Hustlers (5) 3.9 98.0
7. Judy (3) 3.3 15.0
8. It: Chapter Two (6) 3.2 207.1
9. Jexi (1) 3.1 3.1
10. Ad Astra (4) 1.9 47.0

Source: www.boxofficemojo.com, THE WASHINGTON POST