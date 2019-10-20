Top 10 films

“Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” debuted at the top of the box office. The number of weeks in release is in parentheses.

Weekend total
in millions of dollars
1.

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil (1)

 36.0 36.0
2. Joker (3) 29.2 247.2
3.

Zombieland 2: Double Tap (1)

 26.7 26.7
4. The Addams Family (2) 16.1 56.8
5.

Gemini Man (2)

 8.5 36.5
6. Abominable (4) 3.5 53.9
7. Downton Abbey (5) 3.1 88.6
8. Judy (4) 2.1 19.0
9. Hustlers (6) 2.1 101.9
10.

It Chapter Two (7)

 1.5 209.7

Source: boxofficemojo.com, THE WASHINGTON POST

AD
AD