Angelina Jolie stars in "Maleficent: Mistress of Evil." (Walt Disney Motion Pictures)October 20, 2019 at 4:35 PM EDTTop 10 films"Maleficent: Mistress of Evil" debuted at the top of the box office. The number of weeks in release is in parentheses. Weekend total in millions of dollars 1. Maleficent: Mistress of Evil (1) 36.0 36.0 2. Joker (3) 29.2 247.2 3. Zombieland 2: Double Tap (1) 26.7 26.7 4. The Addams Family (2) 16.1 56.8 5. Gemini Man (2) 8.5 36.5 6. Abominable (4) 3.5 53.9 7. Downton Abbey (5) 3.1 88.6 8. Judy (4) 2.1 19.0 9. Hustlers (6) 2.1 101.9 10. It Chapter Two (7) 1.5 209.7 Source: boxofficemojo.com, THE WASHINGTON POST