Top 10 films

“Joker” returned to the top spot of the box office. The number of weeks in release is in parentheses.

Weekend total
in millions of dollars
1. Joker (4) 18.9 277.6
2. Maleficent: Mistress of Evil (2) 18.5 65.4
3. The Addams Family (3) 11.7 72.8
4. Zombieland: Double Tap (2) 11.6 47.0
5. Countdown (1) 9.0 9.0
6. Black and Blue (1) 8.3 8.3
7. Gemini Man (3) 4.0 43.3
8. The Lighthouse (2) 3.1 3.7
9. The Current War: Director’s Cut (1) 2.7 2.7
10. Abominable (5) 2.0 56.8

Source: boxofficemojo.com, THE WASHINGTON POST

