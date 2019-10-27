Joaquin Phoenix stars in the box-office leader “The Joker.” (Niko Tavernise//Warner Bros. Pictures)October 27, 2019 at 3:19 PM EDTTop 10 films“Joker” returned to the top spot of the box office. The number of weeks in release is in parentheses. Weekend total in millions of dollars 1. Joker (4) 18.9 277.6 2. Maleficent: Mistress of Evil (2) 18.5 65.4 3. The Addams Family (3) 11.7 72.8 4. Zombieland: Double Tap (2) 11.6 47.0 5. Countdown (1) 9.0 9.0 6. Black and Blue (1) 8.3 8.3 7. Gemini Man (3) 4.0 43.3 8. The Lighthouse (2) 3.1 3.7 9. The Current War: Director’s Cut (1) 2.7 2.7 10. Abominable (5) 2.0 56.8 Source: boxofficemojo.com, THE WASHINGTON POSTADADcomments0 CommentshomeHomeshareShareShare on FacebookEmail this linkShare on TwitterShare on PinterestShare on LinkedIncomment0Today's HeadlinesFree daily updates delivered just for youBy signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy