Top 10 films

“The Hitman’s Bodyguard” thrived in a quiet holiday weekend at the box office. The number of weeks in release is in parentheses.

Weekend total
in millions of dollars
1. The Hitman’s Bodyguard (3) 13.4 58.1
2. Annabelle: Creation (4) 9.3 91.0
3. Wind River (5) 8.0 20.4
4. Leap! (2) 6.6 13.1
5. Logan Lucky (3) 5.6 22.7
6. Dunkirk (7) 5.6 180.3
7. Spider-Man: Homecoming (9) 4.7 325.1
8. The Emoji Movie (6) 3.4 81.2
9. Despicable Me 3 (10) 3.3 258.8
10. The Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature (4) 2.9 26.7

Source: boxofficemojo.comTHE WASHINGTON POST