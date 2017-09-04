Top 10 films
“The Hitman’s Bodyguard” thrived in a quiet holiday weekend at the box office. The number of weeks in release is in parentheses.
|Weekend
|total
|in millions of dollars
|1.
|The Hitman’s Bodyguard (3)
|13.4
|58.1
|2.
|Annabelle: Creation (4)
|9.3
|91.0
|3.
|Wind River (5)
|8.0
|20.4
|4.
|Leap! (2)
|6.6
|13.1
|5.
|Logan Lucky (3)
|5.6
|22.7
|6.
|Dunkirk (7)
|5.6
|180.3
|7.
|Spider-Man: Homecoming (9)
|4.7
|325.1
|8.
|The Emoji Movie (6)
|3.4
|81.2
|9.
|Despicable Me 3 (10)
|3.3
|258.8
|10.
|The Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature (4)
|2.9
|26.7
Source: boxofficemojo.com