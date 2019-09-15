“It Chapter Two” stayed on top, but “Hustlers” thrived while “The Goldfinch” bombed. The number of weeks in release is in parentheses.
|Weekend
|total
|in millions of dollars
|1.
|It Chapter Two (2)
|40.7
|153.8
|2.
|Hustlers (1)
|33.2
|33.2
|3.
|Angel Has Fallen (4)
|4.4
|60.4
|4.
|Good Boys (5)
|4.3
|73.3
|5.
|The Lion King (9)
|3.6
|534.0
|6.
|Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (7)
|2.8
|168.3
|7.
|Overcomer (4)
|2.7
|29.0
|8.
|The Goldfinch (1)
|2.6
|2.6
|9.
|The Peanut Butter Falcon (6)
|1.9
|15.0
|10.
|Dora and the Lost City of Gold (6)
|1.9
|56.7
Source: boxofficemojo.com, THE WASHINGTON POST