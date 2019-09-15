Bill Skarsgard plays the clown Pennywise in “It Chapter Two,” which held onto the top spot at the box office. (Brooke Palmer/Warner Bros. Pictures)

“It Chapter Two” stayed on top, but “Hustlers” thrived while “The Goldfinch” bombed. The number of weeks in release is in parentheses.

Weekend total
in millions of dollars
1. It Chapter Two (2) 40.7 153.8
2. Hustlers (1) 33.2 33.2
3. Angel Has Fallen (4) 4.4 60.4
4. Good Boys (5) 4.3 73.3
5. The Lion King (9) 3.6 534.0
6. Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (7) 2.8 168.3
7. Overcomer (4) 2.7 29.0
8. The Goldfinch (1) 2.6 2.6
9. The Peanut Butter Falcon (6) 1.9 15.0
10. Dora and the Lost City of Gold (6) 1.9 56.7

Source: boxofficemojo.com, THE WASHINGTON POST