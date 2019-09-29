“Abominable” debuted at the top of the chart. The number of weeks in release is in parentheses.
|Weekend
|total
|in millions of dollars
|1.
|Abominable (1)
|20.9
|20.9
|2.
|Downton Abbey (2)
|14.5
|58.5
|3.
|Hustlers (3)
|11.5
|80.6
|4.
|It Chapter Two (4)
|10.4
|193.9
|5.
|Ad Astra (2)
|10.1
|35.5
|6.
|Rambo: Last Blood (2)
|8.6
|33.2
|7.
|Judy (1)
|3.1
|3.1
|8.
|Good Boys (7)
|2.0
|80.4
|9.
|The Lion King (11)
|1.6
|540.0
|10.
|Angel Has Fallen (6)
|1.5
|67.2
Source: boxofficemojo.com, THE WASHINGTON POST