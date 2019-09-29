Everest in “Abominable,” which climbed to the top of the weekend box office. (Universal Studios)

“Abominable” debuted at the top of the chart. The number of weeks in release is in parentheses.

Weekend total
in millions of dollars
1. Abominable (1) 20.9 20.9
2. Downton Abbey (2) 14.5 58.5
3. Hustlers (3) 11.5 80.6
4. It Chapter Two (4) 10.4 193.9
5. Ad Astra (2) 10.1 35.5
6. Rambo: Last Blood (2) 8.6 33.2
7. Judy (1) 3.1 3.1
8. Good Boys (7) 2.0 80.4
9. The Lion King (11) 1.6 540.0
10. Angel Has Fallen (6) 1.5 67.2

Source: boxofficemojo.com, THE WASHINGTON POST