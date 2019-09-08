James McAvoy in “It Chapter Two,” which thrilled its way to the top of the box office. (Brooke Palmer/Warner Bros. Pictures/AP)

“It Chapter Two” easily conquered the weekend at the box office. The number of weeks in release is in parentheses.

Weekend total
in millions of dollars
1. It Chapter Two (1) 91.0 91.0
2. Angel Has Fallen (3) 6.0 53.5
3. Good Boys (4) 5.4 66.8
4. The Lion King (8) 4.2 529.1
5. Overcomer (3) 3.8 24.7
6. Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (6) 3.7 164.3
7. The Peanut Butter Falcon (5) 2.3 12.3
8. Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark (5) 2.3 62.1
9. Ready or Not (3) 2.2 25.6
10. Dora and the Lost City of Gold (5) 2.2 54.2

Source: boxofficemojo.com, THE WASHINGTON POST