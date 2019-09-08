“It Chapter Two” easily conquered the weekend at the box office. The number of weeks in release is in parentheses.
|Weekend
|total
|in millions of dollars
|1.
|It Chapter Two (1)
|91.0
|91.0
|2.
|Angel Has Fallen (3)
|6.0
|53.5
|3.
|Good Boys (4)
|5.4
|66.8
|4.
|The Lion King (8)
|4.2
|529.1
|5.
|Overcomer (3)
|3.8
|24.7
|6.
|Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (6)
|3.7
|164.3
|7.
|The Peanut Butter Falcon (5)
|2.3
|12.3
|8.
|Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark (5)
|2.3
|62.1
|9.
|Ready or Not (3)
|2.2
|25.6
|10.
|Dora and the Lost City of Gold (5)
|2.2
|54.2
Source: boxofficemojo.com, THE WASHINGTON POST