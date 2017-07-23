Tom Glynn-Carney, left, as Peter and Cillian Murphy as Shivering Soldier in the World War II action thriller “Dunkirk.” (Melinda Sue Gordon/Warner Bros. Pictures)
Top 10 films

“Dunkirk” had a strong debut weekend, opening at No. 1. The number of weeks each film has been in release is in parentheses.

Weekend total
in millions of dollars
1. Dunkirk (1) 50.5 50.5
2. Girls Trip (1) 30.4 30.4
3. Spider-Man: Homecoming (3) 22.0 251.7
4. War for the Planet of the Apes (2) 20.4 97.8
5. Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets (1) 17.0 17.0
6. Despicable Me 3 (4) 12.7 213.3
7. Baby Driver (4) 6.0 84.2
8. The Big Sick (5) 5.0 24.5
9. Wonder Woman (8) 4.6 389.0
10. Wish Upon (2) 2.5 10.5

Source: boxofficemojo.comTHE WASHINGTON POST