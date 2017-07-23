“Dunkirk” had a strong debut weekend, opening at No. 1. The number of weeks each film has been in release is in parentheses.
|Weekend
|total
|in millions of dollars
|1.
|Dunkirk (1)
|50.5
|50.5
|2.
|Girls Trip (1)
|30.4
|30.4
|3.
|Spider-Man: Homecoming (3)
|22.0
|251.7
|4.
|War for the Planet of the Apes (2)
|20.4
|97.8
|5.
|Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets (1)
|17.0
|17.0
|6.
|Despicable Me 3 (4)
|12.7
|213.3
|7.
|Baby Driver (4)
|6.0
|84.2
|8.
|The Big Sick (5)
|5.0
|24.5
|9.
|Wonder Woman (8)
|4.6
|389.0
|10.
|Wish Upon (2)
|2.5
|10.5
Source: boxofficemojo.com