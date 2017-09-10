Top 10 Films
“It” demolished the competition in its opening weekend. The numbers of weeks in release is in parentheses.
|Weekend
|total
|in millions of dollars
|1.
|It (1)
|117.2
|117.2
|2.
|Home Again (1)
|9.0
|9.0
|3.
|The Hitman’s Bodyguard (4)
|4.9
|64.9
|4.
|Annabelle: Creation (5)
|4.0
|96.3
|5.
|Wind River (6)
|3.2
|25.0
|6.
|Leap! (3)
|2.5
|15.9
|7.
|Spider-Man: Homecoming (10)
|2.0
|327.7
|8.
|Dunkirk (8)
|2.0
|183.1
|9.
|Logan Lucky (4)
|1.8
|25.2
|10.
|The Emoji Movie (7)
|1.1
|82.5
Source: boxofficemojo.com