Top 10 Films

“It” demolished the competition in its opening weekend. The numbers of weeks in release is in parentheses.

Weekend total
in millions of dollars
1. It (1) 117.2 117.2
2. Home Again (1) 9.0 9.0
3. The Hitman’s Bodyguard (4) 4.9 64.9
4. Annabelle: Creation (5) 4.0 96.3
5. Wind River (6) 3.2 25.0
6. Leap! (3) 2.5 15.9
7. Spider-Man: Homecoming (10) 2.0 327.7
8. Dunkirk (8) 2.0 183.1
9. Logan Lucky (4) 1.8 25.2
10. The Emoji Movie (7) 1.1 82.5

Source: boxofficemojo.comTHE WASHINGTON POST