Nicholas Hamilton as Henry Bowers in the horror thriller "It." (Warner Bros. Pictures)
Top 10 Films

A quiet weekend led “It” to return to the top of the chart. The number of weeks in release is in parentheses.

Weekend total
in millions of dollars
1. It (4) 17.3 291.2
2. American Made (1) 17.0 17.0
3. Kingsman: The Golden Circle (2) 17.0 66.7
4. The LEGO Ninjago Movie (2) 12.0 35.6
5. Flatliners (1) 6.7 6.7
6. Battle of the Sexes (2) 3.4 4.1
7. American Assassin (3) 3.3 31.9
8. Home Again (4) 1.8 25.2
9. Til Death Do Us Part (1) 1.6 1.6
10. mother! (3) 1.5 16.3

Source: boxofficemojo.comTHE WASHINGTON POST