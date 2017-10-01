Top 10 Films
A quiet weekend led “It” to return to the top of the chart. The number of weeks in release is in parentheses.
|Weekend
|total
|in millions of dollars
|1.
|It (4)
|17.3
|291.2
|2.
|American Made (1)
|17.0
|17.0
|3.
|Kingsman: The Golden Circle (2)
|17.0
|66.7
|4.
|The LEGO Ninjago Movie (2)
|12.0
|35.6
|5.
|Flatliners (1)
|6.7
|6.7
|6.
|Battle of the Sexes (2)
|3.4
|4.1
|7.
|American Assassin (3)
|3.3
|31.9
|8.
|Home Again (4)
|1.8
|25.2
|9.
|Til Death Do Us Part (1)
|1.6
|1.6
|10.
|mother! (3)
|1.5
|16.3
Source: boxofficemojo.com