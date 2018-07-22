Denzel Washington as Robert McCall in “Equalizer 2.” (Glen Wilson/Sony Pictures Entertainment)
Top 10 films

“The Equalizer 2” surprisingly won the weekend at the box office.

The number of weeks in release is in parentheses.

Weekend total
in millions of dollars
1. The Equalizer 2 (1) 35.8 35.8
2. Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again! (1) 34.4 34.4
3. Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation (2) 23.2 91.1
4. Ant-Man and the Wasp (3) 16.1 164.6
5. Incredibles 2 (6) 11.5 557.3
6. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (5) 11.0 383.9
7. Skyscraper (2) 11.0 46.7
8. The First Purge (3) 5.0 60.2
9. Unfriended: Dark Web (1) 3.5 3.5
10. Sorry to Bother You (3) 2.8 10.3

Source: boxofficemojo.comTHE WASHINGTON POST