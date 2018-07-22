Top 10 films

“The Equalizer 2” surprisingly won the weekend at the box office.

The number of weeks in release is in parentheses.

Weekend total in millions of dollars 1. The Equalizer 2 (1) 35.8 35.8 2. Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again! (1) 34.4 34.4 3. Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation (2) 23.2 91.1 4. Ant-Man and the Wasp (3) 16.1 164.6 5. Incredibles 2 (6) 11.5 557.3 6. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (5) 11.0 383.9 7. Skyscraper (2) 11.0 46.7 8. The First Purge (3) 5.0 60.2 9. Unfriended: Dark Web (1) 3.5 3.5 10. Sorry to Bother You (3) 2.8 10.3

Source: boxofficemojo.com THE WASHINGTON POST