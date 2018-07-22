Top 10 films
“The Equalizer 2” surprisingly won the weekend at the box office.
The number of weeks in release is in parentheses.
|Weekend
|total
|in millions of dollars
|1.
|The Equalizer 2 (1)
|35.8
|35.8
|2.
|Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again! (1)
|34.4
|34.4
|3.
|Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation (2)
|23.2
|91.1
|4.
|Ant-Man and the Wasp (3)
|16.1
|164.6
|5.
|Incredibles 2 (6)
|11.5
|557.3
|6.
|Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (5)
|11.0
|383.9
|7.
|Skyscraper (2)
|11.0
|46.7
|8.
|The First Purge (3)
|5.0
|60.2
|9.
|Unfriended: Dark Web (1)
|3.5
|3.5
|10.
|Sorry to Bother You (3)
|2.8
|10.3
Source: boxofficemojo.com