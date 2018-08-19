Top 10 films
“Crazy Rich Asians” had a strong debut weekend, taking the top spot. The number of weeks in release is in parentheses.
|Weekend
|total
|in millions of dollars
|1.
|Crazy Rich Asians (1)
|25.2
|34.0
|2.
|The Meg (2)
|21.2
|83.8
|3.
|Mile 22 (1)
|13.6
|13.6
|4.
|Mission: Impossible — Fallout (4)
|10.5
|180.7
|5.
|Alpha (1)
|10.5
|10.5
|6.
|Disney’s Christopher Robin (3)
|8.9
|66.9
|7.
|BlacKkKlansman (2)
|7.0
|23.0
|8.
|Slender Man (2)
|5.0
|20.7
|9.
|Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation (6)
|3.7
|153.9
|10.
|Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (5)
|3.4
|111.2
Source: boxofficemojo.com