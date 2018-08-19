Top 10 films

“Crazy Rich Asians” had a strong debut weekend, taking the top spot. The number of weeks in release is in parentheses.

Weekend total in millions of dollars 1. Crazy Rich Asians (1) 25.2 34.0 2. The Meg (2) 21.2 83.8 3. Mile 22 (1) 13.6 13.6 4. Mission: Impossible — Fallout (4) 10.5 180.7 5. Alpha (1) 10.5 10.5 6. Disney’s Christopher Robin (3) 8.9 66.9 7. BlacKkKlansman (2) 7.0 23.0 8. Slender Man (2) 5.0 20.7 9. Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation (6) 3.7 153.9 10. Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (5) 3.4 111.2

Source: boxofficemojo.com THE WASHINGTON POST