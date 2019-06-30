Top 10 films
“Toy Story 4” held onto the top spot for the second week in a row. The number of weeks in release is in parentheses.
|Weekend
|total
|in millions of dollars
|1.
|Toy Story 4 (2)
|57.9
|236.9
|2.
|Annabelle Comes Home (1)
|20.4
|31.2
|3.
|Yesterday (1)
|17.0
|17.0
|4.
|Aladdin (6)
|9.3
|305.9
|5.
|The Secret Life of Pets 2 (4)
|7.1
|131.2
|6.
|Men in Black International (3)
|6.6
|65.0
|7.
|Avengers: Endgame (10)
|5.5
|841.3
|8.
|Child’s Play (2)
|4.3
|23.4
|9.
|Rocketman (5)
|3.9
|84.2
|10.
|John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum (7)
|3.2
|161.3
Source: www.boxofficemojo.com