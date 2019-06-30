Top 10 films

“Toy Story 4” held onto the top spot for the second week in a row. The number of weeks in release is in parentheses.

Weekend total
in millions of dollars
1. Toy Story 4 (2) 57.9 236.9
2. Annabelle Comes Home (1) 20.4 31.2
3. Yesterday (1) 17.0 17.0
4. Aladdin (6) 9.3 305.9
5. The Secret Life of Pets 2 (4) 7.1 131.2
6. Men in Black International (3) 6.6 65.0
7. Avengers: Endgame (10) 5.5 841.3
8. Child’s Play (2) 4.3 23.4
9. Rocketman (5) 3.9 84.2
10. John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum (7) 3.2 161.3

Source: www.boxofficemojo.comTHE WASHINGTON POST