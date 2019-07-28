Disney’s “The Lion King” soared to the top of the box office after premiering and has stayed there. (AP)
Top 10 films

“The Lion King” held on to the top spot for its second week. The number of weeks in release is in parentheses.

Weekend total
in millions of dollars
1. The Lion King (2) 75.5 350.8
2. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (1) 40.4 40.4
3. Spider-Man: Far From Home (4) 12.2 344.5
4. Toy Story 4 (6) 9.9 395.6
5. Crawl (3) 4.0 31.5
6. Yesterday (5) 3.0 63.3
7. Aladdin (10) 2.8 345.9
8. Stuber (3) 1.7 20.1
9. Annabelle Comes Home (5) 1.6 69.7
10. The Farewell (3) 1.6 3.7

Source: www.boxofficemojo.com, THE WASHINGTON POST