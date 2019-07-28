Top 10 films
“The Lion King” held on to the top spot for its second week. The number of weeks in release is in parentheses.
|Weekend
|total
|in millions of dollars
|1.
|The Lion King (2)
|75.5
|350.8
|2.
|Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (1)
|40.4
|40.4
|3.
|Spider-Man: Far From Home (4)
|12.2
|344.5
|4.
|Toy Story 4 (6)
|9.9
|395.6
|5.
|Crawl (3)
|4.0
|31.5
|6.
|Yesterday (5)
|3.0
|63.3
|7.
|Aladdin (10)
|2.8
|345.9
|8.
|Stuber (3)
|1.7
|20.1
|9.
|Annabelle Comes Home (5)
|1.6
|69.7
|10.
|The Farewell (3)
|1.6
|3.7
