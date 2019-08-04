Vanessa Kirby stars in “Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw.” (Daniel Smith/UNIVERSAL PICTURES/AP)
Top 10 films

“Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw” debuted at the top of the box office. The number of weeks in release is in parentheses.

Weekend total
in millions of dollars
1. Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (1) 60.8 60.8
2. The Lion King (3) 38.2 430.9
3. Once Upon A Time In Hollywood (2) 20.0 78.8
4. Spider-Man: Far From Home (5) 7.8 360.3
5. Toy Story 4 (7) 7.2 410.1
6. Yesterday (6) 2.4 67.9
7. The Farewell (4) 2.4 6.8
8. Crawl (4) 2.2 36.1
9. Aladdin (11) 2.0 350.4
10. Annabelle Comes Home (6) 0.9 71.6

Source: www.boxofficemojo.com, THE WASHINGTON POST