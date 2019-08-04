Top 10 films
“Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw” debuted at the top of the box office. The number of weeks in release is in parentheses.
|Weekend
|total
|in millions of dollars
|1.
|Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (1)
|60.8
|60.8
|2.
|The Lion King (3)
|38.2
|430.9
|3.
|Once Upon A Time In Hollywood (2)
|20.0
|78.8
|4.
|Spider-Man: Far From Home (5)
|7.8
|360.3
|5.
|Toy Story 4 (7)
|7.2
|410.1
|6.
|Yesterday (6)
|2.4
|67.9
|7.
|The Farewell (4)
|2.4
|6.8
|8.
|Crawl (4)
|2.2
|36.1
|9.
|Aladdin (11)
|2.0
|350.4
|10.
|Annabelle Comes Home (6)
|0.9
|71.6
Source: www.boxofficemojo.com, THE WASHINGTON POST