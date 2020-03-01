March 1, 2020 at 2:33 PM ESTTop 10 films“The Invisible Man” had a strong opening weekend. The number of weeks in release is in parentheses. Weekend total in millions of dollars 1. The Invisible Man (1) 29.0 29.0 2. Sonic the Hedgehog (3) 16.0 128.3 3. The Call of the Wild (2) 13.2 45.9 4. My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising (1) 5.1 8.5 5. Bad Boys for Life (7) 4.3 197.4 6. Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn (4) 4.1 78.8 7. Impractical Jokers: The Movie (2) 3.5 6.6 8. 1917 (10) 2.7 155.9 9. Brahms: The Boy II (2) 2.6 9.8 10. Fantasy Island (3) 2.3 24.1 Source: www.boxofficemojo.com, THE WASHINGTON POST0 CommentshomeHomeshareShareShare on FacebookEmail this linkShare on TwitterShare on PinterestShare on LinkedIncomment0ADADToday's HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy