Top 10 films

“The Invisible Man” had a strong opening weekend. The number of weeks in release is in parentheses.

Weekend total
in millions of dollars
1. The Invisible Man (1) 29.0 29.0
2. Sonic the Hedgehog (3) 16.0 128.3
3. The Call of the Wild (2) 13.2 45.9
4. My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising (1) 5.1 8.5
5. Bad Boys for Life (7) 4.3 197.4
6. Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn (4) 4.1 78.8
7. Impractical Jokers: The Movie (2) 3.5 6.6
8. 1917 (10) 2.7 155.9
9. Brahms: The Boy II (2) 2.6 9.8
10. Fantasy Island (3) 2.3 24.1

Source: www.boxofficemojo.com, THE WASHINGTON POST