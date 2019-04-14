Mark Strong, left, as Dr. Thaddeus Sivana and Jack Dylan Grazer as Freddy Freeman in “Shazam!” The movie kept its top box-office spot for the second week. (Steve Wilkie/Warner Bros. Pictures/DC Comics)
Top 10 films

“Shazam!” fought off the newcomers, holding on to the top spot for its second week. The number of weeks in release is in parentheses.

Weekend total
in millions of dollars
1. Shazam! (2) 25.1 94.9
2. Little (1) 15.5 15.5
3. Hellboy (1) 12.0 12.0
4. Pet Sematary (2) 10.0 41.1
5. Dumbo (3) 9.2 89.9
6. Captain Marvel (6) 8.6 386.5
7. Us (4) 6.9 163.5
8. After (1) 6.2 6.2
9. Missing Link (1) 5.8 5.8
10. The Best of Enemies (2) 2.0 8.1

Source: boxofficemojo.comTHE WASHINGTON POST