Top 10 films
“Shazam!” fought off the newcomers, holding on to the top spot for its second week. The number of weeks in release is in parentheses.
|Weekend
|total
|in millions of dollars
|1.
|Shazam! (2)
|25.1
|94.9
|2.
|Little (1)
|15.5
|15.5
|3.
|Hellboy (1)
|12.0
|12.0
|4.
|Pet Sematary (2)
|10.0
|41.1
|5.
|Dumbo (3)
|9.2
|89.9
|6.
|Captain Marvel (6)
|8.6
|386.5
|7.
|Us (4)
|6.9
|163.5
|8.
|After (1)
|6.2
|6.2
|9.
|Missing Link (1)
|5.8
|5.8
|10.
|The Best of Enemies (2)
|2.0
|8.1
Source: boxofficemojo.com