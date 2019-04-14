Top 10 films

“Shazam!” fought off the newcomers, holding on to the top spot for its second week. The number of weeks in release is in parentheses.

Weekend total in millions of dollars 1. Shazam! (2) 25.1 94.9 2. Little (1) 15.5 15.5 3. Hellboy (1) 12.0 12.0 4. Pet Sematary (2) 10.0 41.1 5. Dumbo (3) 9.2 89.9 6. Captain Marvel (6) 8.6 386.5 7. Us (4) 6.9 163.5 8. After (1) 6.2 6.2 9. Missing Link (1) 5.8 5.8 10. The Best of Enemies (2) 2.0 8.1

Source: boxofficemojo.com THE WASHINGTON POST