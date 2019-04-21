Sean Patrick Thomas as Detective Cooper and Linda Cardellini as Anna Tate-Garcia in “The Curse of La Llorona.” (Warner Bros. Pictures)
Top 10 films

“The Curse of La Llorona” had a strong debut weekend at the box office. The number of weeks in release is in parentheses.

Weekend total
in millions of dollars
1. The Curse of La Llorona (1) 26.5 26.5
2. Shazam! (3) 17.3 121.3
3. Breakthrough (1) 11.1 14.6
4. Captain Marvel (7) 9.1 400.0
5. Little (2) 8.5 29.4
6. Dumbo (4) 6.8 101.3
7. Pet Sematary (3) 4.9 49.6
8. Missing Link (2) 4.4 13.0
9. Us (5) 4.3 170.4
10. Hellboy (2) 3.9 19.7

Source: boxofficemojo.comTHE WASHINGTON POST