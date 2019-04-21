Top 10 films

“The Curse of La Llorona” had a strong debut weekend at the box office. The number of weeks in release is in parentheses.

Weekend total in millions of dollars 1. The Curse of La Llorona (1) 26.5 26.5 2. Shazam! (3) 17.3 121.3 3. Breakthrough (1) 11.1 14.6 4. Captain Marvel (7) 9.1 400.0 5. Little (2) 8.5 29.4 6. Dumbo (4) 6.8 101.3 7. Pet Sematary (3) 4.9 49.6 8. Missing Link (2) 4.4 13.0 9. Us (5) 4.3 170.4 10. Hellboy (2) 3.9 19.7

Source: boxofficemojo.com THE WASHINGTON POST