Top 10 films
“The Curse of La Llorona” had a strong debut weekend at the box office. The number of weeks in release is in parentheses.
|Weekend
|total
|in millions of dollars
|1.
|The Curse of La Llorona (1)
|26.5
|26.5
|2.
|Shazam! (3)
|17.3
|121.3
|3.
|Breakthrough (1)
|11.1
|14.6
|4.
|Captain Marvel (7)
|9.1
|400.0
|5.
|Little (2)
|8.5
|29.4
|6.
|Dumbo (4)
|6.8
|101.3
|7.
|Pet Sematary (3)
|4.9
|49.6
|8.
|Missing Link (2)
|4.4
|13.0
|9.
|Us (5)
|4.3
|170.4
|10.
|Hellboy (2)
|3.9
|19.7
Source: boxofficemojo.com