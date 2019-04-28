Top 10 films

“Avengers: Endgame” had the largest opening weekend in history. The number of weeks in release is in parentheses.

Weekend total in millions of dollars 1. Avengers: Endgame (1) 350.0 350.0 2. Captain Marvel (8) 8.1 413.6 3. The Curse of La Llorona (2) 7.5 41.3 4. Breakthrough (2) 6.3 26.1 5. Shazam! (4) 5.5 131.1 6. Little (3) 3.4 35.8 7. Dumbo (5) 3.2 107.0 8. Pet Sematary (4) 1.3 52.6 9. Us (6) 1.1 172.8 10. Penguins (2) 1.1 5.7

Source: boxofficemojo.com THE WASHINGTON POST