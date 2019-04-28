Top 10 films
“Avengers: Endgame” had the largest opening weekend in history. The number of weeks in release is in parentheses.
|Weekend
|total
|in millions of dollars
|1.
|Avengers: Endgame (1)
|350.0
|350.0
|2.
|Captain Marvel (8)
|8.1
|413.6
|3.
|The Curse of La Llorona (2)
|7.5
|41.3
|4.
|Breakthrough (2)
|6.3
|26.1
|5.
|Shazam! (4)
|5.5
|131.1
|6.
|Little (3)
|3.4
|35.8
|7.
|Dumbo (5)
|3.2
|107.0
|8.
|Pet Sematary (4)
|1.3
|52.6
|9.
|Us (6)
|1.1
|172.8
|10.
|Penguins (2)
|1.1
|5.7
Source: boxofficemojo.com