Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) and Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) in “Avengers: Endgame.” (Video still/Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures/Marvel Studios)
Top 10 films

“Avengers: Endgame” had the largest opening weekend in history. The number of weeks in release is in parentheses.

Weekend total
in millions of dollars
1. Avengers: Endgame (1) 350.0 350.0
2. Captain Marvel (8) 8.1 413.6
3. The Curse of La Llorona (2) 7.5 41.3
4. Breakthrough (2) 6.3 26.1
5. Shazam! (4) 5.5 131.1
6. Little (3) 3.4 35.8
7. Dumbo (5) 3.2 107.0
8. Pet Sematary (4) 1.3 52.6
9. Us (6) 1.1 172.8
10. Penguins (2) 1.1 5.7

Source: boxofficemojo.comTHE WASHINGTON POST