Top 10 films
“Shazam!” debuted at the top of the chart. The number of weeks in release is in parentheses.
|Weekend
|total
|in millions of dollars
|1.
|Shazam! (1)
|53.5
|56.8
|2.
|Pet Sematary (1)
|25.0
|25.0
|3.
|Dumbo (2)
|18.2
|76.3
|4.
|Us (3)
|13.8
|152.4
|5.
|Captain Marvel (5)
|12.7
|374.1
|6.
|The Best of Enemies (1)
|4.5
|4.5
|7.
|Five Feet Apart (4)
|3.7
|41.6
|8.
|Unplanned (2)
|3.2
|12.5
|9.
|Wonder Park (4)
|2.0
|42.0
|10.
|How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (7)
|2.0
|156.7
Source: boxofficemojo.com