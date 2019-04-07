Zachary Levi as Shazam, left, and Jack Dylan Grazer as Freddy Freeman in “Shazam!,” which soared to the top at the box office. (Steve Wilkie/Warner Bros. Pictures)
Top 10 films

“Shazam!” debuted at the top of the chart. The number of weeks in release is in parentheses.

Weekend total
in millions of dollars
1. Shazam! (1) 53.5 56.8
2. Pet Sematary (1) 25.0 25.0
3. Dumbo (2) 18.2 76.3
4. Us (3) 13.8 152.4
5. Captain Marvel (5) 12.7 374.1
6. The Best of Enemies (1) 4.5 4.5
7. Five Feet Apart (4) 3.7 41.6
8. Unplanned (2) 3.2 12.5
9. Wonder Park (4) 2.0 42.0
10. How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (7) 2.0 156.7

Source: boxofficemojo.comTHE WASHINGTON POST