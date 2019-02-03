Top 10 films

“Glass” stays on top for a third week. The number of weeks in release is in parentheses.

Weekend total in millions of dollars 1. Glass (3) 9.5 88.7 2. The Upside (4) 8.9 75.6 3. Miss Bala (1) 6.7 6.7 4. Aquaman (7) 4.8 323.6 5. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (8) 4.4 175.3 6. Green Book (12) 4.3 55.8 7. The Kid Who Would be King (2) 4.2 13.2 8. A Dog’s Way Home (4) 3.5 35.9 9. Escape Room (5) 2.9 52.1 10. They Shall Not Grow Old (7) 2.4 10.7

Source: www.boxofficemojo.com THE WASHINGTON POST