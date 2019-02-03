Top 10 films
“Glass” stays on top for a third week. The number of weeks in release is in parentheses.
|Weekend
|total
|in millions of dollars
|1.
|Glass (3)
|9.5
|88.7
|2.
|The Upside (4)
|8.9
|75.6
|3.
|Miss Bala (1)
|6.7
|6.7
|4.
|Aquaman (7)
|4.8
|323.6
|5.
|Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (8)
|4.4
|175.3
|6.
|Green Book (12)
|4.3
|55.8
|7.
|The Kid Who Would be King (2)
|4.2
|13.2
|8.
|A Dog’s Way Home (4)
|3.5
|35.9
|9.
|Escape Room (5)
|2.9
|52.1
|10.
|They Shall Not Grow Old (7)
|2.4
|10.7
Source: www.boxofficemojo.com