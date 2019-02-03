James McAvoy plays a man with a couple dozen personalities in M. Night Shyamalan’s “Glass.” (Jessica Kourkounis/Jessica Kourkounis/Universal Pictures)
Top 10 films

“Glass” stays on top for a third week. The number of weeks in release is in parentheses.

Weekend total
in millions of dollars
1. Glass (3) 9.5 88.7
2. The Upside (4) 8.9 75.6
3. Miss Bala (1) 6.7 6.7
4. Aquaman (7) 4.8 323.6
5. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (8) 4.4 175.3
6. Green Book (12) 4.3 55.8
7. The Kid Who Would be King (2) 4.2 13.2
8. A Dog’s Way Home (4) 3.5 35.9
9. Escape Room (5) 2.9 52.1
10. They Shall Not Grow Old (7) 2.4 10.7

Source: www.boxofficemojo.comTHE WASHINGTON POST