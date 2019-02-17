Rosa Salazar stars as Alita in “Alita: Battle Angel,” which claimed the top spot at the weekend box office. (Twentieth Century Fox)
Top 10 films

“Alita: Battle Angel” had an underwhelming debut but won the weekend. The number of weeks in release is in parentheses.

Weekend total
in millions of dollars
1. Alita: Battle Angel (1) 27.8 36.5
2. The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part (2) 21.2 62.7
3. Isn’t It Romantic (1) 14.2 20.5
4. What Men Want (2) 10.9 36.2
5. Happy Death Day 2 U (1) 9.8 13.5
6. Cold Pursuit (2) 6.0 21.1
7. The Upside (6) 5.6 94.2
8. Glass (5) 3.9 104.5
9. The Prodigy (2) 3.2 11.0
10. Green Book (14) 2.8 65.8

Source: boxofficemojo.comTHE WASHINGTON POST