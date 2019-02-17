Top 10 films

“Alita: Battle Angel” had an underwhelming debut but won the weekend. The number of weeks in release is in parentheses.

Weekend total in millions of dollars 1. Alita: Battle Angel (1) 27.8 36.5 2. The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part (2) 21.2 62.7 3. Isn’t It Romantic (1) 14.2 20.5 4. What Men Want (2) 10.9 36.2 5. Happy Death Day 2 U (1) 9.8 13.5 6. Cold Pursuit (2) 6.0 21.1 7. The Upside (6) 5.6 94.2 8. Glass (5) 3.9 104.5 9. The Prodigy (2) 3.2 11.0 10. Green Book (14) 2.8 65.8

Source: boxofficemojo.com THE WASHINGTON POST