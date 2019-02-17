Top 10 films
“Alita: Battle Angel” had an underwhelming debut but won the weekend. The number of weeks in release is in parentheses.
|Weekend
|total
|in millions of dollars
|1.
|Alita: Battle Angel (1)
|27.8
|36.5
|2.
|The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part (2)
|21.2
|62.7
|3.
|Isn’t It Romantic (1)
|14.2
|20.5
|4.
|What Men Want (2)
|10.9
|36.2
|5.
|Happy Death Day 2 U (1)
|9.8
|13.5
|6.
|Cold Pursuit (2)
|6.0
|21.1
|7.
|The Upside (6)
|5.6
|94.2
|8.
|Glass (5)
|3.9
|104.5
|9.
|The Prodigy (2)
|3.2
|11.0
|10.
|Green Book (14)
|2.8
|65.8
Source: boxofficemojo.com