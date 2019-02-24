Top 10 films
“How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World” crushed the competition. The number of weeks in release is in parentheses.
|Weekend
|total
|in millions of dollars
|1.
|How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (1)
|55.5
|58.0
|2.
|Alita: Battle Angel (2)
|12.0
|60.7
|3.
|The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part (3)
|10.0
|83.6
|4.
|Fighting with My Family (2)
|8.0
|8.2
|5.
|Isn’t It Romantic (2)
|7.5
|33.8
|6.
|What Men Want (3)
|5.2
|45.1
|7.
|Happy Death Day 2 U (2)
|5.0
|21.6
|8.
|Cold Pursuit (3)
|3.3
|27.1
|9.
|The Upside (7)
|3.2
|99.7
|10.
|Run the Race (1)
|2.3
|2.3
Source: boxofficemojo.com