A Night Fury dragon, left, and Light Fury dragon in DreamWorks Animation’s "How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World," which soared past the other box-office contenders. (DreamWorks Animation)
Top 10 films

“How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World” crushed the competition. The number of weeks in release is in parentheses.

Weekend total
in millions of dollars
1. How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (1) 55.5 58.0
2. Alita: Battle Angel (2) 12.0 60.7
3. The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part (3) 10.0 83.6
4. Fighting with My Family (2) 8.0 8.2
5. Isn’t It Romantic (2) 7.5 33.8
6. What Men Want (3) 5.2 45.1
7. Happy Death Day 2 U (2) 5.0 21.6
8. Cold Pursuit (3) 3.3 27.1
9. The Upside (7) 3.2 99.7
10. Run the Race (1) 2.3 2.3

Source: boxofficemojo.comTHE WASHINGTON POST