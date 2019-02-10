Top 10 films
“The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part” debuted at the top of the chart. The number of weeks in release is in parentheses.
|Weekend
|total
|in millions of dollars
|1.
|The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part (1)
|34.4
|34.4
|2.
|What Men Want (1)
|19.0
|19.0
|3.
|Cold Pursuit (1)
|10.8
|10.8
|4.
|The Upside (5)
|7.2
|85.8
|5.
|Glass (4)
|6.4
|98.5
|6.
|The Prodigy (1)
|6.0
|6.0
|7.
|Green Book (13)
|3.6
|61.5
|8.
|Aquaman (8)
|3.3
|328.5
|9.
|Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse (9)
|3.0
|179.8
|10.
|Miss Bala (2)
|2.7
|11.9
Source: boxofficemojo.com