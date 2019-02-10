Rex Dangervest and Emmet Brickowski (both voiced by Chris Pratt) in “The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part,” which led the weekend box office. (Warner Bros. Pictures)
Top 10 films

“The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part” debuted at the top of the chart. The number of weeks in release is in parentheses.

Weekend total
in millions of dollars
1. The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part (1) 34.4 34.4
2. What Men Want (1) 19.0 19.0
3. Cold Pursuit (1) 10.8 10.8
4. The Upside (5) 7.2 85.8
5. Glass (4) 6.4 98.5
6. The Prodigy (1) 6.0 6.0
7. Green Book (13) 3.6 61.5
8. Aquaman (8) 3.3 328.5
9. Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse (9) 3.0 179.8
10. Miss Bala (2) 2.7 11.9

Source: boxofficemojo.comTHE WASHINGTON POST