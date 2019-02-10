Top 10 films

“The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part” debuted at the top of the chart. The number of weeks in release is in parentheses.

Weekend total in millions of dollars 1. The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part (1) 34.4 34.4 2. What Men Want (1) 19.0 19.0 3. Cold Pursuit (1) 10.8 10.8 4. The Upside (5) 7.2 85.8 5. Glass (4) 6.4 98.5 6. The Prodigy (1) 6.0 6.0 7. Green Book (13) 3.6 61.5 8. Aquaman (8) 3.3 328.5 9. Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse (9) 3.0 179.8 10. Miss Bala (2) 2.7 11.9

Source: boxofficemojo.com THE WASHINGTON POST