Top 10 films

The third outing of the “Bad Boys” franchise stayed on top in its third week. The number of weeks open for each film is in parentheses.

Weekend total
in millions of dollars
1. Bad Boys for Life (3) 17.7 148.1
2. 1917 (6) 9.7 119.2
3. Dolittle (3) 7.7 55.2
4. Gretel & Hansel (1) 6.1 6.1
5. The Gentlemen (2) 6.0 20.4
6. Jumanji: The Next Level (8) 6.0 291.2
7. Star Wars: Episode IX — The Rise of Skywalker (7) 3.2 507.1
8. The Turning (2) 3.1 11.7
9. Little Women (6) 3.0 98.8
10. The Rhythm Section (1) 2.8 2.8

Source: www.boxofficemojo.com, THE WASHINGTON POST