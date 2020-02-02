Martin Lawrence, right, and Will Smith in a scene from “Bad Boys for Life.” (Ben Rothstein/Columbia Pictures-Sony via AP)February 2, 2020 at 3:20 PM ESTTop 10 filmsThe third outing of the “Bad Boys” franchise stayed on top in its third week. The number of weeks open for each film is in parentheses. Weekend total in millions of dollars 1. Bad Boys for Life (3) 17.7 148.1 2. 1917 (6) 9.7 119.2 3. Dolittle (3) 7.7 55.2 4. Gretel & Hansel (1) 6.1 6.1 5. The Gentlemen (2) 6.0 20.4 6. Jumanji: The Next Level (8) 6.0 291.2 7. Star Wars: Episode IX — The Rise of Skywalker (7) 3.2 507.1 8. The Turning (2) 3.1 11.7 9. Little Women (6) 3.0 98.8 10. The Rhythm Section (1) 2.8 2.8 Source: www.boxofficemojo.com, THE WASHINGTON POSTcomments0 CommentshomeHomeshareShareShare on FacebookEmail this linkShare on TwitterShare on PinterestShare on LinkedIncomment0ADADToday's HeadlinesFree daily updates delivered just for youBy signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy