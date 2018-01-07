Top 10 films

“Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” climbed to the top spot in its third weekend. The number of weeks in release is in parentheses.

Weekend total in millions of dollars 1. Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (3) 36.0 244.4 2. Insidious: The Last Key (1) 29.3 29.3 3. Star Wars: The Last Jedi (4) 23.6 572.5 4. The Greatest Showman (3) 13.8 75.9 5. Pitch Perfect 3 (3) 10.2 86.0 6. Ferdinand (4) 7.7 70.5 7. Molly’s Game (2) 7.0 14.2 8. Darkest Hour (7) 6.4 28.4 9. Coco (7) 5.5 192.1 10. All the Money in the World (2) 3.6 20.1

Source: boxofficemojo.com The Washington Post