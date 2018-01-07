Top 10 films
“Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” climbed to the top spot in its third weekend. The number of weeks in release is in parentheses.
|Weekend
|total
|in millions of dollars
|1.
|Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (3)
|36.0
|244.4
|2.
|Insidious: The Last Key (1)
|29.3
|29.3
|3.
|Star Wars: The Last Jedi (4)
|23.6
|572.5
|4.
|The Greatest Showman (3)
|13.8
|75.9
|5.
|Pitch Perfect 3 (3)
|10.2
|86.0
|6.
|Ferdinand (4)
|7.7
|70.5
|7.
|Molly’s Game (2)
|7.0
|14.2
|8.
|Darkest Hour (7)
|6.4
|28.4
|9.
|Coco (7)
|5.5
|192.1
|10.
|All the Money in the World (2)
|3.6
|20.1
Source: boxofficemojo.com