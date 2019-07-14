Top 10 films
“Spider-Man: Far From Home” stayed on top for its second week. The number of weeks in release is in parentheses.
|Weekend
|total
|in millions of dollars
|1.
|Spider-Man: Far From Home (2)
|45.3
|274.5
|2.
|Toy Story 4 (4)
|20.7
|346.4
|3.
|Crawl (1)
|12.0
|12.0
|4.
|Stuber (1)
|8.0
|8.0
|5.
|Yesterday (3)
|6.8
|48.3
|6.
|Aladdin (8)
|5.9
|331.5
|7.
|Annabelle Comes Home (3)
|5.6
|60.8
|8.
|Midsommar (2)
|3.6
|18.4
|9.
|The Secret Life of Pets 2 (6)
|3.1
|147.1
|10.
|Men in Black International (5)
|2.2
|76.5
Source: boxofficemojo.com