“Spider-Man: Far From Home” glided past the competition in its second week of release. (Jay Maidment/Sony Pictures Entertainment)
Top 10 films

“Spider-Man: Far From Home” stayed on top for its second week. The number of weeks in release is in parentheses.

Weekend total
in millions of dollars
1. Spider-Man: Far From Home (2) 45.3 274.5
2. Toy Story 4 (4) 20.7 346.4
3. Crawl (1) 12.0 12.0
4. Stuber (1) 8.0 8.0
5. Yesterday (3) 6.8 48.3
6. Aladdin (8) 5.9 331.5
7. Annabelle Comes Home (3) 5.6 60.8
8. Midsommar (2) 3.6 18.4
9. The Secret Life of Pets 2 (6) 3.1 147.1
10. Men in Black International (5) 2.2 76.5

Source: boxofficemojo.comThe Washington Post