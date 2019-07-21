Simba, Timon and Pumba are voiced by J.D. McCrary, Billy Eichner and Seth Rogen, respectively, in “The Lion King.” (Walt Disney Co./Associated Press)
Top 10 films

“The Lion King” easily conquered the box office in its opening weekend.
The number of weeks in release is in parentheses.

Weekend total
in millions of dollars
1. The Lion King (1) 185.0 185.0
2. Spider-Man: Far From Home (3) 21.0 319.7
3. Toy Story 4 (5) 14.6 375.5
4. Crawl (2) 6.0 23.8
5. Yesterday (4) 5.1 57.6
6. Stuber (2) 4.0 16.1
7. Aladdin (9) 3.8 340.0
8. Annabelle Comes Home (4) 2.7 66.6
9. Midsommar (3) 1.6 22.5
10. The Secret Life of Pets 2 (7) 1.5 151.6

Source: www.boxofficemojo.com, THE WASHINGTON POST