Top 10 films
“The Lion King” easily conquered the box office in its opening weekend.
The number of weeks in release is in parentheses.
|Weekend
|total
|in millions of dollars
|1.
|The Lion King (1)
|185.0
|185.0
|2.
|Spider-Man: Far From Home (3)
|21.0
|319.7
|3.
|Toy Story 4 (5)
|14.6
|375.5
|4.
|Crawl (2)
|6.0
|23.8
|5.
|Yesterday (4)
|5.1
|57.6
|6.
|Stuber (2)
|4.0
|16.1
|7.
|Aladdin (9)
|3.8
|340.0
|8.
|Annabelle Comes Home (4)
|2.7
|66.6
|9.
|Midsommar (3)
|1.6
|22.5
|10.
|The Secret Life of Pets 2 (7)
|1.5
|151.6
Source: www.boxofficemojo.com, THE WASHINGTON POST