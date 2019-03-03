Top 10 films

“How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World” stayed on top for its second week. The number of weeks in release is in parentheses.

Weekend total in millions of dollars 1. How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (2) 30.0 97.7 2. Tyler Perry’s A Madea Family Funeral (1) 27.1 27.1 3. Alita: Battle Angel (3) 7.0 72.2 4. The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part (4) 6.6 91.7 5. Green Book (16) 4.7 75.9 6. Fighting with My Family (3) 4.7 14.9 7. Isn’t It Romantic (3) 4.6 40.3 8. Greta (1) 4.6 4.6 9. What Men Want (4) 2.7 49.6 10. Happy Death Day 2 U (3) 2.5 25.3

Source: boxofficemojo.com /The Washington Post