Top 10 films
“How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World” stayed on top for its second week. The number of weeks in release is in parentheses.
|Weekend
|total
|in millions of dollars
|1.
|How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (2)
|30.0
|97.7
|2.
|Tyler Perry’s A Madea Family Funeral (1)
|27.1
|27.1
|3.
|Alita: Battle Angel (3)
|7.0
|72.2
|4.
|The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part (4)
|6.6
|91.7
|5.
|Green Book (16)
|4.7
|75.9
|6.
|Fighting with My Family (3)
|4.7
|14.9
|7.
|Isn’t It Romantic (3)
|4.6
|40.3
|8.
|Greta (1)
|4.6
|4.6
|9.
|What Men Want (4)
|2.7
|49.6
|10.
|Happy Death Day 2 U (3)
|2.5
|25.3
Source: boxofficemojo.com