Astrid, voiced by America Ferrera, left, and Hiccup, voiced by Jay Baruchel, in a scene from “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World” which flew past the box-office competition. (DreamWorks Animation/Universal Pictures/AP)
Top 10 films

“How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World” stayed on top for its second week. The number of weeks in release is in parentheses.

Weekend total
in millions of dollars
1. How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (2) 30.0 97.7
2. Tyler Perry’s A Madea Family Funeral (1) 27.1 27.1
3. Alita: Battle Angel (3) 7.0 72.2
4. The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part (4) 6.6 91.7
5. Green Book (16) 4.7 75.9
6. Fighting with My Family (3) 4.7 14.9
7. Isn’t It Romantic (3) 4.6 40.3
8. Greta (1) 4.6 4.6
9. What Men Want (4) 2.7 49.6
10. Happy Death Day 2 U (3) 2.5 25.3

Source: boxofficemojo.com/The Washington Post