Top 10 films
“Captain Marvel” easily held on to the top spot for its second week. The number of weeks in release is in parentheses.
|Weekend
|total
|in millions of dollars
|1.
|Captain Marvel (2)
|69.3
|266.2
|2.
|Wonder Park (1)
|16.0
|16.0
|3.
|Five Feet Apart (1)
|13.2
|13.2
|4.
|How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (4)
|9.3
|135.6
|5.
|Tyler Perry’s A Madea Family Funeral (3)
|8.1
|59.1
|6.
|No Manches Frida 2 (1)
|3.9
|3.9
|7.
|Captive State (1)
|3.2
|3.2
|8.
|The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part (6)
|2.1
|101.3
|9.
|Alita: Battle Angel (5)
|1.9
|81.8
|10.
|Green Book (18)
|1.3
|82.6
Source: boxofficemojo.com