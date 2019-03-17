Top 10 films

“Captain Marvel” easily held on to the top spot for its second week. The number of weeks in release is in parentheses.

Weekend total in millions of dollars 1. Captain Marvel (2) 69.3 266.2 2. Wonder Park (1) 16.0 16.0 3. Five Feet Apart (1) 13.2 13.2 4. How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (4) 9.3 135.6 5. Tyler Perry’s A Madea Family Funeral (3) 8.1 59.1 6. No Manches Frida 2 (1) 3.9 3.9 7. Captive State (1) 3.2 3.2 8. The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part (6) 2.1 101.3 9. Alita: Battle Angel (5) 1.9 81.8 10. Green Book (18) 1.3 82.6

Source: boxofficemojo.com THE WASHINGTON POST