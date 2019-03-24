Top 10 films
“Us” had an enormously successful opening weekend. The number of weeks in release is in parentheses.
|Weekend
|total
|in millions of dollars
|1.
|Us (1)
|70.3
|70.3
|2.
|Captain Marvel (3)
|35.0
|321.5
|3.
|Wonder Park (2)
|9.0
|29.5
|4.
|Five Feet Apart (2)
|8.8
|26.5
|5.
|How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (5)
|6.5
|145.8
|6.
|Tyler Perry’s A Madea Family Funeral (4)
|4.5
|65.9
|7.
|Gloria Bell (3)
|1.8
|2.5
|8.
|No Manches Frida 2 (2)
|1.8
|6.6
|9.
|The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part (7)
|1.1
|103.3
|10.
|Alita: Battle Angel (6)
|1.0
|83.7
Source: boxofficemojo.com