From left, Evan Alex, Lupita Nyong'o and Shahadi Wright Joseph in a scene from “Us,” which surpassed the other box-office contenders. (Claudette Barius/Universal Pictures/AP)
Top 10 films

“Us” had an enormously successful opening weekend. The number of weeks in release is in parentheses.

Weekend total
in millions of dollars
1. Us (1) 70.3 70.3
2. Captain Marvel (3) 35.0 321.5
3. Wonder Park (2) 9.0 29.5
4. Five Feet Apart (2) 8.8 26.5
5. How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (5) 6.5 145.8
6. Tyler Perry’s A Madea Family Funeral (4) 4.5 65.9
7. Gloria Bell (3) 1.8 2.5
8. No Manches Frida 2 (2) 1.8 6.6
9. The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part (7) 1.1 103.3
10. Alita: Battle Angel (6) 1.0 83.7

Source: boxofficemojo.comTHE WASHINGTON POST