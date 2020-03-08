A scene from Disney’s “Onward,” which is about elf teen Ian Lightfoot (voice of Tom Holland), right, yearning for the father he lost before he was born. (Disney/Pixar)March 8, 2020 at 3:16 PM EDTTop 10 films“Onward” debuted at the top of the chart. The number of weeks in release is in parentheses. Weekend total in millions of dollars 1. Onward (1) 40.0 40.0 2. The Invisible Man (2) 15.2 52.7 3. The Way Back (1) 8.5 8.5 4. Sonic the Hedgehog (4) 8.0 140.8 5. The Call of the Wild (3) 7.0 57.5 6. Emma (3) 5.0 6.9 7. Bad Boys for Life (8) 3.1 202.0 8. Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn (5) 2.2 82.6 9. Impractical Jokers: The Movie (3) 1.8 9.7 10. My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising (2) 1.5 12.7 Source: boxofficemojo.com, THE WASHINGTON POST0 CommentshomeHomeshareShareShare on FacebookEmail this linkShare on TwitterShare on PinterestShare on LinkedIncomment0ADADToday's HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy