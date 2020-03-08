Top 10 films

“Onward” debuted at the top of the chart. The number of weeks in release is in parentheses.

Weekend total
in millions of dollars
1. Onward (1) 40.0 40.0
2. The Invisible Man (2) 15.2 52.7
3. The Way Back (1) 8.5 8.5
4. Sonic the Hedgehog (4) 8.0 140.8
5. The Call of the Wild (3) 7.0 57.5
6. Emma (3) 5.0 6.9
7. Bad Boys for Life (8) 3.1 202.0
8. Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn (5) 2.2 82.6
9. Impractical Jokers: The Movie (3) 1.8 9.7
10. My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising (2) 1.5 12.7

Source: boxofficemojo.com, THE WASHINGTON POST