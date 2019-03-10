Top 10 films
“Captain Marvel” crushed the competition in its opening weekend. The number of weeks in release is in parentheses.
|Weekend
|total
|in millions of dollars
|1.
|Captain Marvel (1)
|153.0
|153.0
|2.
|How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (3)
|14.7
|119.7
|3.
|Tyler Perry’s A Madea Family Funeral (2)
|12.1
|45.9
|4.
|The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part (5)
|3.8
|97.1
|5.
|Alita: Battle Angel (4)
|3.2
|78.3
|6.
|Green Book (17)
|2.5
|80.1
|7.
|Isn’t It Romantic (4)
|2.4
|44.2
|8.
|Fighting with My Family (4)
|2.2
|18.7
|9.
|Greta (2)
|2.2
|8.3
|10.
|Apollo 11 (2)
|1.3
|3.8
Source: boxofficemojo.com