Top 10 films

“Captain Marvel” crushed the competition in its opening weekend. The number of weeks in release is in parentheses.

Weekend total in millions of dollars 1. Captain Marvel (1) 153.0 153.0 2. How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (3) 14.7 119.7 3. Tyler Perry’s A Madea Family Funeral (2) 12.1 45.9 4. The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part (5) 3.8 97.1 5. Alita: Battle Angel (4) 3.2 78.3 6. Green Book (17) 2.5 80.1 7. Isn’t It Romantic (4) 2.4 44.2 8. Fighting with My Family (4) 2.2 18.7 9. Greta (2) 2.2 8.3 10. Apollo 11 (2) 1.3 3.8

Source: boxofficemojo.com THE WASHINGTON POST