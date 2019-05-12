Top 10 films
“Avengers: Endgame” held onto the top spot for the third week in a row. The number of weeks in release is in parentheses.
|Weekend
|total
|in millions of dollars
|1.
|Avengers: Endgame (3)
|63.1
|723.5
|2.
|Pokémon Detective Pikachu (1)
|58.0
|58.0
|3.
|The Hustle (1)
|13.5
|13.5
|4.
|The Intruder (2)
|6.6
|21.0
|5.
|Long Shot (2)
|6.1
|19.7
|6.
|Poms (1)
|5.1
|5.1
|7.
|Uglydolls (2)
|3.9
|14.3
|8.
|Breakthrough (4)
|2.5
|37.1
|9.
|Tolkien (1)
|2.2
|2.2
|10.
|Captain Marvel (10)
|1.8
|423.8
