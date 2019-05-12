Jeremy Renner as Hawkeye is part of the “Avengers: Endgame” box office juggernaut, but “Pokémon Detective Pikachu” raked in $58 million. (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures/Marvel Studios/Film Frame)
Top 10 films

“Avengers: Endgame” held onto the top spot for the third week in a row. The number of weeks in release is in parentheses.

Weekend total
in millions of dollars
1. Avengers: Endgame (3) 63.1 723.5
2. Pokémon Detective Pikachu (1) 58.0 58.0
3. The Hustle (1) 13.5 13.5
4. The Intruder (2) 6.6 21.0
5. Long Shot (2) 6.1 19.7
6. Poms (1) 5.1 5.1
7. Uglydolls (2) 3.9 14.3
8. Breakthrough (4) 2.5 37.1
9. Tolkien (1) 2.2 2.2
10. Captain Marvel (10) 1.8 423.8

Source: www.boxofficemojo.comTHE WASHINGTON POST