Top 10 films

“Avengers: Endgame” held onto the top spot for the third week in a row. The number of weeks in release is in parentheses.

Weekend total in millions of dollars 1. Avengers: Endgame (3) 63.1 723.5 2. Pokémon Detective Pikachu (1) 58.0 58.0 3. The Hustle (1) 13.5 13.5 4. The Intruder (2) 6.6 21.0 5. Long Shot (2) 6.1 19.7 6. Poms (1) 5.1 5.1 7. Uglydolls (2) 3.9 14.3 8. Breakthrough (4) 2.5 37.1 9. Tolkien (1) 2.2 2.2 10. Captain Marvel (10) 1.8 423.8

Source: www.boxofficemojo.com THE WASHINGTON POST