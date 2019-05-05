Top 10 films
“Avengers: Endgame” continues to crush the competition. The number of weeks in release is in parentheses.
|Weekend
|total
|in millions of dollars
|1.
|Avengers: Endgame (2)
|145.8
|619.7
|2.
|The Intruder (1)
|11.0
|11.0
|3.
|Long Shot (1)
|10.0
|10.0
|4.
|Uglydolls (1)
|8.5
|8.5
|5.
|Captain Marvel (9)
|4.3
|420.8
|6.
|Breakthrough (3)
|3.9
|33.2
|7.
|The Curse of La Llorona (3)
|3.5
|48.1
|8.
|Shazam! (5)
|2.5
|135.2
|9.
|Little (4)
|1.5
|38.6
|10.
|Dumbo (6)
|1.4
|109.7
Source: boxofficemojo.com