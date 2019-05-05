From left, Jeremy Renner, Paul Rudd and Karen Gillan in “Avengers: Endgame.” (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures/Marvel Studios)
Top 10 films

“Avengers: Endgame” continues to crush the competition. The number of weeks in release is in parentheses.

Weekend total
in millions of dollars
1. Avengers: Endgame (2) 145.8 619.7
2. The Intruder (1) 11.0 11.0
3. Long Shot (1) 10.0 10.0
4. Uglydolls (1) 8.5 8.5
5. Captain Marvel (9) 4.3 420.8
6. Breakthrough (3) 3.9 33.2
7. The Curse of La Llorona (3) 3.5 48.1
8. Shazam! (5) 2.5 135.2
9. Little (4) 1.5 38.6
10. Dumbo (6) 1.4 109.7

Source: boxofficemojo.comTHE WASHINGTON POST