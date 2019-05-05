Top 10 films

“Avengers: Endgame” continues to crush the competition. The number of weeks in release is in parentheses.

Weekend total in millions of dollars 1. Avengers: Endgame (2) 145.8 619.7 2. The Intruder (1) 11.0 11.0 3. Long Shot (1) 10.0 10.0 4. Uglydolls (1) 8.5 8.5 5. Captain Marvel (9) 4.3 420.8 6. Breakthrough (3) 3.9 33.2 7. The Curse of La Llorona (3) 3.5 48.1 8. Shazam! (5) 2.5 135.2 9. Little (4) 1.5 38.6 10. Dumbo (6) 1.4 109.7

Source: boxofficemojo.com THE WASHINGTON POST