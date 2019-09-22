“Downton Abbey” took the crown and set a record for Focus Features while “Ad Astra” and “Rambo: Last Blood” battled for second place. The number of weeks in release is in parentheses.
|Weekend
|total
|in millions of dollars
|1.
|Downton Abbey (1)
|31
|31
|2.
|Ad Astra (1)
|19.2
|19.2
|3.
|Rambo: Last Blood (1)
|19
|19
|4.
|It Chapter Two (3)
|17.2
|179.2
|5.
|Hustlers (2)
|17
|62.6
|6.
|The Lion King (10)
|2.6
|537.6
|7.
|Good Boys (6)
|2.5
|77.3
|8.
|Angel has Fallen (5)
|2.4
|64.7
|9.
|Overcomer (5)
|1.5
|31.6
|10.
|Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (8)
|1.5
|170.6
Source: boxofficemojo.com, THE WASHINGTON POST