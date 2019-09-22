The cast of the long-running TV series “Downton Abbey” return for the new movie version, which took the crown at the weekend box office. (Jaap Buitendijk/Focus Features/AP)

“Downton Abbey” took the crown and set a record for Focus Features while “Ad Astra” and “Rambo: Last Blood” battled for second place. The number of weeks in release is in parentheses.

Weekend total
in millions of dollars
1. Downton Abbey (1) 31 31
2. Ad Astra (1) 19.2 19.2
3. Rambo: Last Blood (1) 19 19
4. It Chapter Two (3) 17.2 179.2
5. Hustlers (2) 17 62.6
6. The Lion King (10) 2.6 537.6
7. Good Boys (6) 2.5 77.3
8. Angel has Fallen (5) 2.4 64.7
9. Overcomer (5) 1.5 31.6
10. Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (8) 1.5 170.6

Source: boxofficemojo.com, THE WASHINGTON POST