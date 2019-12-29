Top 10 films

“Star Wars: Episode IX - The Rise of Skywalker” easily won the holiday weekend. The number of weeks in release is in parentheses.

Weekend total
in millions of dollars
1. Star Wars: Episode IX - The Rise of Skywalker (2) 72.0 361.8
2. Jumanji: The Next Level (3) 35.3 175.5
3. Little Women (1) 16.5 29.0
4. Frozen II (6) 16.5 421.3
5. Spies in Disguise (1) 13.2 22.1
6. Knives Out (5) 9.7 110.2
7. Uncut Gems (3) 9.6 20.0
8. Cats (2) 4.8 17.8
9. Bombshell (3) 4.7 15.6
10. Richard Jewell (3) 3.0 16.1

Source: boxofficemojo.com, THE WASHINGTON POST