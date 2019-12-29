December 29, 2019 at 3:18 PM ESTTop 10 films“Star Wars: Episode IX - The Rise of Skywalker” easily won the holiday weekend. The number of weeks in release is in parentheses. Weekend total in millions of dollars 1. Star Wars: Episode IX - The Rise of Skywalker (2) 72.0 361.8 2. Jumanji: The Next Level (3) 35.3 175.5 3. Little Women (1) 16.5 29.0 4. Frozen II (6) 16.5 421.3 5. Spies in Disguise (1) 13.2 22.1 6. Knives Out (5) 9.7 110.2 7. Uncut Gems (3) 9.6 20.0 8. Cats (2) 4.8 17.8 9. Bombshell (3) 4.7 15.6 10. Richard Jewell (3) 3.0 16.1 Source: boxofficemojo.com, THE WASHINGTON POSTADADcomments0 CommentshomeHomeshareShareShare on FacebookEmail this linkShare on TwitterShare on PinterestShare on LinkedIncomment0Today's HeadlinesFree daily updates delivered just for youBy signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy