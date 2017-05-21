“Alien: Covenant” squeaked by “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” to take the top spot. The number of weeks open for each release is in parentheses.
|Weekend
|total (in millions of dollars)
|1.
|Alien: Covenant (1)
|36.0
|36.0
|2.
|Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (3)
|35.1
|301.8
|3.
|Everything, Everything (1)
|12.0
|12.0
|4.
|Snatched (2)
|7.6
|32.8
|5.
|Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul (1)
|7.2
|7.2
|6.
|King Arthur: Legend of the Sword (2)
|6.9
|27.2
|7.
|The Fate of the Furious (6)
|3.2
|219.9
|8.
|The Boss Baby (8)
|2.8
|166.2
|9.
|Beauty and the Beast (10)
|2.4
|497.8
|10.
|How to Be a Latin Lover (4)
|2.2
|29.5
Source: boxofficemojo.com