The big bugs are back in “Alien: Covenant,” which edged out “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” in its first weekend. (Twentieth Century Fox via Associated Press/Twentieth Century Fox via Associated Press)
Top 10 films

“Alien: Covenant” squeaked by “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” to take the top spot. The number of weeks open for each release is in parentheses.

Weekend total (in millions of dollars)
1. Alien: Covenant (1) 36.0 36.0
2. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (3) 35.1 301.8
3. Everything, Everything (1) 12.0 12.0
4. Snatched (2) 7.6 32.8
5. Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul (1) 7.2 7.2
6. King Arthur: Legend of the Sword (2) 6.9 27.2
7. The Fate of the Furious (6) 3.2 219.9
8. The Boss Baby (8) 2.8 166.2
9. Beauty and the Beast (10) 2.4 497.8
10. How to Be a Latin Lover (4) 2.2 29.5

Source: boxofficemojo.comTHE WASHINGTON POST