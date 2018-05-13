Top 10 films

”Avengers: Infinity War” continued to dominate the box-office chart. The number of weeks in release is in parentheses.

Weekend total in millions of dollars 1. Avengers: Infinity War (3) 61.8 547.8 2. Life of the Party (1) 18.5 18.5 3. Breaking In (1) 16.5 16.5 4. Overboard (2) 10.1 29.6 5. A Quiet Place (6) 6.4 169.6 6. I Feel Pretty (4) 3.7 43.9 7. Rampage (5) 3.4 89.7 8. Tully (2) 2.2 7.0 9. Black Panther (13) 1.9 696.2 10. RBG (2) 1.2 2.0

Source: boxofficemojo.com THE WASHINGTON POST