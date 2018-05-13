Top 10 films
”Avengers: Infinity War” continued to dominate the box-office chart. The number of weeks in release is in parentheses.
|Weekend
|total
|in millions of dollars
|1.
|Avengers: Infinity War (3)
|61.8
|547.8
|2.
|Life of the Party (1)
|18.5
|18.5
|3.
|Breaking In (1)
|16.5
|16.5
|4.
|Overboard (2)
|10.1
|29.6
|5.
|A Quiet Place (6)
|6.4
|169.6
|6.
|I Feel Pretty (4)
|3.7
|43.9
|7.
|Rampage (5)
|3.4
|89.7
|8.
|Tully (2)
|2.2
|7.0
|9.
|Black Panther (13)
|1.9
|696.2
|10.
|RBG (2)
|1.2
|2.0
Source: boxofficemojo.com