Letitia Wright as Shuri and Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner in “Avengers: Infinity War.” (Chuck Zlotnick/Marvel Studios/Walt Disney)
Top 10 films

”Avengers: Infinity War” continued to dominate the box-office chart. The number of weeks in release is in parentheses.

Weekend total
in millions of dollars
1. Avengers: Infinity War (3) 61.8 547.8
2. Life of the Party (1) 18.5 18.5
3. Breaking In (1) 16.5 16.5
4. Overboard (2) 10.1 29.6
5. A Quiet Place (6) 6.4 169.6
6. I Feel Pretty (4) 3.7 43.9
7. Rampage (5) 3.4 89.7
8. Tully (2) 2.2 7.0
9. Black Panther (13) 1.9 696.2
10. RBG (2) 1.2 2.0

Source: boxofficemojo.comTHE WASHINGTON POST