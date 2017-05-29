Johnny Depp reprises his Jack Sparrow role in “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales,” which found box-office treasure over the holiday weekend. (Film Frame/Disney Enterprises)
Top 10 Films

“Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales” secures the top spot in its opening four-day weekend. The number of weeks open for each release is in parentheses.

Weekend total
in millions of dollars
1. Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales (1) 77.0 77.0
2. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (4) 25.2 338.5
3. Baywatch (1) 23.0 27.6
4. Alien: Covenant (2) 13.2 60.0
5. Everything, Everything (2) 7.4 22.7
6. Diary of a Wimpy Kid (2) 5.8 15.0
7. Snatched (3) 4.9 41.2
8. King Arthur: Legend of the Sword (3) 4.1 34.8
9. The Boss Baby (9) 2.3 169.6
10. Beauty and the Beast (11) 1.9 500.9

Source: boxofficemojo.comTHE WASHINGTON POST