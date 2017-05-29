“Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales” secures the top spot in its opening four-day weekend. The number of weeks open for each release is in parentheses.
|Weekend
|total
|in millions of dollars
|1.
|Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales (1)
|77.0
|77.0
|2.
|Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (4)
|25.2
|338.5
|3.
|Baywatch (1)
|23.0
|27.6
|4.
|Alien: Covenant (2)
|13.2
|60.0
|5.
|Everything, Everything (2)
|7.4
|22.7
|6.
|Diary of a Wimpy Kid (2)
|5.8
|15.0
|7.
|Snatched (3)
|4.9
|41.2
|8.
|King Arthur: Legend of the Sword (3)
|4.1
|34.8
|9.
|The Boss Baby (9)
|2.3
|169.6
|10.
|Beauty and the Beast (11)
|1.9
|500.9
Source: boxofficemojo.com