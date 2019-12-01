Sterling K. Brown and Idina Menzel are the voices of Lt. Destin Mattias and Queen Elsa in “Frozen 2,” which has ruled at the box office in its first two weeks. (Walt Disney Animation Studios)December 1, 2019 at 3:29 PM ESTTop 10 films“Frozen II” easily held onto the top spot during the holiday weekend. The number of weeks in release is in parentheses. Weekend total in millions of dollars 1. Frozen II (2) 85.3 287.6 2. Knives Out (1) 27.0 41.7 3. Ford v Ferrari (3) 13.2 81.0 4. A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (2) 11.8 34.3 5. Queen & Slim (1) 11.7 15.8 6. 21 Bridges (2) 5.8 19.5 7. Playing With Fire (4) 4.2 39.2 8. Midway (4) 4.0 50.3 9. Joker (9) 2.0 330.6 10. Last Christmas (4) 2.0 31.7 Source: www.boxofficemojo.com, The Washington PostADADcomments0 CommentshomeHomeshareShareShare on FacebookEmail this linkShare on TwitterShare on PinterestShare on LinkedIncomment0Today's HeadlinesFree daily updates delivered just for youBy signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy