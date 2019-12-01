Top 10 films

“Frozen II” easily held onto the top spot during the holiday weekend. The number of weeks in release is in parentheses.

Weekend total
in millions of dollars
1. Frozen II (2) 85.3 287.6
2. Knives Out (1) 27.0 41.7
3. Ford v Ferrari (3) 13.2 81.0
4. A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (2) 11.8 34.3
5. Queen & Slim (1) 11.7 15.8
6. 21 Bridges (2) 5.8 19.5
7. Playing With Fire (4) 4.2 39.2
8. Midway (4) 4.0 50.3
9. Joker (9) 2.0 330.6
10. Last Christmas (4) 2.0 31.7

Source: www.boxofficemojo.com, The Washington Post