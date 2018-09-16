Top 10 films

“The Predator” had a low opening weekend take, but it was enough to top the chart. The number of weeks in release is in parentheses.

Weekend total in millions of dollars 1. The Predator (1) 24.0 24.0 2. The Nun (2) 18.2 85.1 3. A Simple Favor (1) 16.1 16.1 4. White Boy Rick (1) 8.8 8.8 5. Crazy Rich Asians (5) 8.7 149.6 6. Peppermint (2) 6.1 24.2 7. The Meg (6) 3.8 137.1 8. Searching (4) 3.2 19.6 9. Unbroken: Path to Redemption (1) 2.4 2.4 10. Mission: Impossible — Fallout (8) 2.3 216.1

Source: www.boxofficemojo.com THE WASHINGTON POST