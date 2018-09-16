Olivia Munn and Jacob Tremblay in a scene from “The Predator.” (Kimberley French/20th Century Fox via AP/Kimberley French/20th Century Fox via AP)
Top 10 films

“The Predator” had a low opening weekend take, but it was enough to top the chart. The number of weeks in release is in parentheses.

Weekend total
in millions of dollars
1. The Predator (1) 24.0 24.0
2. The Nun (2) 18.2 85.1
3. A Simple Favor (1) 16.1 16.1
4. White Boy Rick (1) 8.8 8.8
5. Crazy Rich Asians (5) 8.7 149.6
6. Peppermint (2) 6.1 24.2
7. The Meg (6) 3.8 137.1
8. Searching (4) 3.2 19.6
9. Unbroken: Path to Redemption (1) 2.4 2.4
10. Mission: Impossible — Fallout (8) 2.3 216.1

Source: www.boxofficemojo.comTHE WASHINGTON POST