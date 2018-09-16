Top 10 films
“The Predator” had a low opening weekend take, but it was enough to top the chart. The number of weeks in release is in parentheses.
|Weekend
|total
|in millions of dollars
|1.
|The Predator (1)
|24.0
|24.0
|2.
|The Nun (2)
|18.2
|85.1
|3.
|A Simple Favor (1)
|16.1
|16.1
|4.
|White Boy Rick (1)
|8.8
|8.8
|5.
|Crazy Rich Asians (5)
|8.7
|149.6
|6.
|Peppermint (2)
|6.1
|24.2
|7.
|The Meg (6)
|3.8
|137.1
|8.
|Searching (4)
|3.2
|19.6
|9.
|Unbroken: Path to Redemption (1)
|2.4
|2.4
|10.
|Mission: Impossible — Fallout (8)
|2.3
|216.1
Source: www.boxofficemojo.com