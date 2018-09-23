Top 10 films
Jack Black’s latest comedy, “The House With a Clock in Its Walls,” overpowered “A Simple Favor” in its opening weekend. The number of weeks in release is in parentheses.
|Weekend
|total
|in millions of dollars
|1.
|The House With a Clock in Its Walls (1)
|26.9
|26.9
|2.
|A Simple Favor (2)
|10.4
|32.6
|3.
|The Nun (3)
|10.3
|100.9
|4.
|The Predator (2018) (2)
|8.7
|40.4
|5.
|Crazy Rich Asians (6)
|6.5
|159.4
|6.
|White Boy Rick (2)
|5.0
|17.4
|7.
|Peppermint (3)
|3.7
|30.3
|8.
|Fahrenheit 11/9 (1)
|3.1
|3.1
|9.
|The Meg (7)
|2.4
|140.5
|10.
|Searching (5)
|2.2
|23.1
