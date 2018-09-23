Owen Vaccaro, Jack Black and Cate Blanchett in “The House With a Clock in Its Walls,” based on the first volume in the children’s series written by John Bellairs. (Quantrell Colbert/Universal Pictures)
Top 10 films

Jack Black’s latest comedy, “The House With a Clock in Its Walls,” overpowered “A Simple Favor” in its opening weekend. The number of weeks in release is in parentheses.

Weekend total
in millions of dollars
1. The House With a Clock in Its Walls (1) 26.9 26.9
2. A Simple Favor (2) 10.4 32.6
3. The Nun (3) 10.3 100.9
4. The Predator (2018) (2) 8.7 40.4
5. Crazy Rich Asians (6) 6.5 159.4
6. White Boy Rick (2) 5.0 17.4
7. Peppermint (3) 3.7 30.3
8. Fahrenheit 11/9 (1) 3.1 3.1
9. The Meg (7) 2.4 140.5
10. Searching (5) 2.2 23.1

Source: www.boxofficemojo.comTHE WASHINGTON POST