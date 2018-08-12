Top 10 films
“The Meg” easily took the top spot at the box office. The number of weeks in release is in parentheses.
|Weekend
|total
|in millions of dollars
|1.
|The Meg (1)
|44.5
|44.5
|2.
|Mission: Impossible — Fallout (3)
|20.0
|162.0
|3.
|Disney’s Christopher Robin (2)
|12.4
|50.0
|4.
|Slender Man (1)
|11.3
|11.3
|5.
|BlackKkKlansman (1)
|10.8
|10.8
|6.
|The Spy Who Dumped Me (2)
|6.6
|24.6
|7.
|Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (4)
|5.8
|103.8
|8.
|The Equalizer 2 (4)
|5.5
|89.6
|9.
|Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation (5)
|5.1
|146.9
|10.
|Ant-Man and the Wasp (6)
|4.0
|203.5
Source: boxofficemojo.com