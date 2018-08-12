Top 10 films

“The Meg” easily took the top spot at the box office. The number of weeks in release is in parentheses.

Weekend total in millions of dollars 1. The Meg (1) 44.5 44.5 2. Mission: Impossible — Fallout (3) 20.0 162.0 3. Disney’s Christopher Robin (2) 12.4 50.0 4. Slender Man (1) 11.3 11.3 5. BlackKkKlansman (1) 10.8 10.8 6. The Spy Who Dumped Me (2) 6.6 24.6 7. Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (4) 5.8 103.8 8. The Equalizer 2 (4) 5.5 89.6 9. Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation (5) 5.1 146.9 10. Ant-Man and the Wasp (6) 4.0 203.5

Source: boxofficemojo.com THE WASHINGTON POST