Tom Cruise is back for his sixth turn as death-defying Ethan Hunt in “Mission: Impossible — Fallout.” (Paramount Pictures/Paramount Pictures)
Top 10 films

“Mission: Impossible — Fallout” held on to the top spot for its second week in theaters. The number of weeks in release is in parentheses.

Weekend total
in millions of dollars
1. Mission: Impossible — Fallout (2) 35.0 124.5
2. Disney’s Christopher Robin (1) 25.0 25.0
3. The Spy Who Dumped Me (1) 12.4 12.4
4. Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (3) 9.1 91.3
5. The Equalizer 2 (3) 8.8 79.9
6. Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation (4) 8.2 136.5
7. Ant-Man and the Wasp (5) 6.2 195.5
8. The Darkest Minds (1) 5.8 5.8
9. Incredibles 2 (8) 5.0 583.1
10. Teen Titans Go! To The Movies (2) 4.9 20.8

Source: www.boxofficemojo.comTHE WASHINGTON POST