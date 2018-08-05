Top 10 films

“Mission: Impossible — Fallout” held on to the top spot for its second week in theaters. The number of weeks in release is in parentheses.

Weekend total in millions of dollars 1. Mission: Impossible — Fallout (2) 35.0 124.5 2. Disney’s Christopher Robin (1) 25.0 25.0 3. The Spy Who Dumped Me (1) 12.4 12.4 4. Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (3) 9.1 91.3 5. The Equalizer 2 (3) 8.8 79.9 6. Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation (4) 8.2 136.5 7. Ant-Man and the Wasp (5) 6.2 195.5 8. The Darkest Minds (1) 5.8 5.8 9. Incredibles 2 (8) 5.0 583.1 10. Teen Titans Go! To The Movies (2) 4.9 20.8

Source: www.boxofficemojo.com THE WASHINGTON POST