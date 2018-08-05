Top 10 films
“Mission: Impossible — Fallout” held on to the top spot for its second week in theaters. The number of weeks in release is in parentheses.
|Weekend
|total
|in millions of dollars
|1.
|Mission: Impossible — Fallout (2)
|35.0
|124.5
|2.
|Disney’s Christopher Robin (1)
|25.0
|25.0
|3.
|The Spy Who Dumped Me (1)
|12.4
|12.4
|4.
|Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (3)
|9.1
|91.3
|5.
|The Equalizer 2 (3)
|8.8
|79.9
|6.
|Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation (4)
|8.2
|136.5
|7.
|Ant-Man and the Wasp (5)
|6.2
|195.5
|8.
|The Darkest Minds (1)
|5.8
|5.8
|9.
|Incredibles 2 (8)
|5.0
|583.1
|10.
|Teen Titans Go! To The Movies (2)
|4.9
|20.8
Source: www.boxofficemojo.com