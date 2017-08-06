“The Dark Tower” won a quiet weekend at the box office. The number of films’ weeks in release is in parentheses.
|Weekend
|total
|in millions of dollars
|1.
|The Dark Tower (1)
|19.5
|19.5
|2.
|Dunkirk (3)
|17.6
|133.6
|3.
|The Emoji Movie (2)
|12.4
|49.5
|4.
|Girls Trip (3)
|11.4
|85.4
|5.
|Kidnap (1)
|10.2
|10.2
|6.
|Spider-Man: Homecoming (5)
|8.8
|294.9
|7.
|Atomic Blonde (2)
|8.2
|34.1
|8.
|Detroit (2)
|7.3
|7.8
|9.
|War for the Planet of the Apes (4)
|6.0
|130.3
|10.
|Despicable Me 3 (6)
|5.3
|240.8
Source: www.boxofficemojo.com