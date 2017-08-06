Matthew McConaughey and Abbey Lee in “Dark Tower.” (Ilze Kitshoff/Sony Pictures Entertainment/Ilze Kitshoff/Sony Pictures Entertainment)
Top 10 films

“The Dark Tower” won a quiet weekend at the box office. The number of films’ weeks in release is in parentheses.

Weekend total
in millions of dollars
1. The Dark Tower (1) 19.5 19.5
2. Dunkirk (3) 17.6 133.6
3. The Emoji Movie (2) 12.4 49.5
4. Girls Trip (3) 11.4 85.4
5. Kidnap (1) 10.2 10.2
6. Spider-Man: Homecoming (5) 8.8 294.9
7. Atomic Blonde (2) 8.2 34.1
8. Detroit (2) 7.3 7.8
9. War for the Planet of the Apes (4) 6.0 130.3
10. Despicable Me 3 (6) 5.3 240.8

Source: www.boxofficemojo.comTHE WASHINGTON POST