Top 10 films
“Aquaman” took the top spot in its debut weekend. The number of weeks in release is in parentheses.
|Weekend
|total
|in millions of dollars
|1.
|Aquaman (1)
|67.4
|72.1
|2.
|Mary Poppins Returns (1)
|22.2
|31.0
|3.
|Bumblebee (1)
|21.0
|21.0
|4.
|Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse (2)
|16.7
|64.8
|5.
|The Mule (2)
|10.0
|35.7
|6.
|Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (7)
|8.2
|253.2
|7.
|Second Act (1)
|6.5
|6.5
|8.
|Ralph Breaks the Internet (5)
|4.6
|162.1
|9.
|Welcome to Marwen (1)
|2.4
|2.4
|10.
|Mary Queen of Scots (3)
|2.2
|3.5
Source: www.boxofficemojo.com