Top 10 films

“Aquaman” took the top spot in its debut weekend. The number of weeks in release is in parentheses.

Weekend total in millions of dollars 1. Aquaman (1) 67.4 72.1 2. Mary Poppins Returns (1) 22.2 31.0 3. Bumblebee (1) 21.0 21.0 4. Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse (2) 16.7 64.8 5. The Mule (2) 10.0 35.7 6. Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (7) 8.2 253.2 7. Second Act (1) 6.5 6.5 8. Ralph Breaks the Internet (5) 4.6 162.1 9. Welcome to Marwen (1) 2.4 2.4 10. Mary Queen of Scots (3) 2.2 3.5

Source: www.boxofficemojo.com THE WASHINGTON POST