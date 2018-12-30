Top 10 films

“Aquaman” easily held onto the top spot for its second week. The number of weeks in release is in parentheses.

Weekend total in millions of dollars 1. Aquaman (2) 51.6 188.8 2. Mary Poppins Returns (2) 28.0 98.9 3. Bumblebee (2) 20.5 66.8 4. Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse (3) 18.3 103.6 5. The Mule (3) 11.8 60.7 6. Vice (1) 7.8 17.7 7. Holmes and Watson (1) 7.3 19.7 8. Second Act (2) 7.2 21.8 9. Ralph Breaks the Internet (6) 6.5 175.7 10. Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (8) 4.2 265.5

Source: boxofficemojo.com THE WASHINGTON POST