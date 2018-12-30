Top 10 films
“Aquaman” easily held onto the top spot for its second week. The number of weeks in release is in parentheses.
|Weekend
|total
|in millions of dollars
|1.
|Aquaman (2)
|51.6
|188.8
|2.
|Mary Poppins Returns (2)
|28.0
|98.9
|3.
|Bumblebee (2)
|20.5
|66.8
|4.
|Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse (3)
|18.3
|103.6
|5.
|The Mule (3)
|11.8
|60.7
|6.
|Vice (1)
|7.8
|17.7
|7.
|Holmes and Watson (1)
|7.3
|19.7
|8.
|Second Act (2)
|7.2
|21.8
|9.
|Ralph Breaks the Internet (6)
|6.5
|175.7
|10.
|Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (8)
|4.2
|265.5
